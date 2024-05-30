Grand Ledge continues dominant postseason run with 20-2 win in regional championship

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Grand Ledge boys lacrosse team dominated from start to finish in a 20-2 victory over Traverse City United on Wednesday night. The victory gave the Comets their third straight regional championship.

Grand Ledge has been unstoppable in the postseason thus far, outscoring opponents by a combined 70-6 through three games.

On Wednesday night, the Comets got five goals from senior Landon Parker and five more from sophomore Alex Hoenig.

Grand Ledge junior Tieson Cooper added four goals and surpassed 200 points for the season, becoming the seventh player in MHSAA history to do so. Cooper is committed to play collegiately at Michigan.

This was the final home game for this year’s senior class, which will leave behind quite a remarkable legacy within the program. Five years ago, the Grand Ledge program had never won a regional championship. These seniors will leave having led the Comets to three straight regional crowns.

“They’ve left a legacy that will be etched in stone,” said head coach Michael Transeth. “They’ve changed the culture, changed the standard and set a new one. From now on we’re going to have to live up to what they’ve accomplished. They really changed the outlook of this entire program and that’ll be etched in stone forever.”

“It’s amazing, I hope we can keep rebuilding the team, keep bringing guys in and keep training them up so we can keep this going every year,” added Parker. “I think we’re really a powerhouse in the area and in our conference especially. I think it’s amazing to leave that legacy behind because everybody will forever know that this team right here is the three-peat [team]. So I mean, it’s wonderful.”

Each of the past two seasons, Grand Ledge’s postseason run has ended in the state quarterfinals. The Comets will get another shot to get past that stage on Friday night when they play Rockford at 5 p.m. at Forest Hills Northern High School.

Grand Ledge has a 19-1 record this season and Rockford is 16-1.

