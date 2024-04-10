Grand Junction Lax rolls past winless Red Hawks
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The GJ Tigers (4-6) asserted their dominance but not without a few great goals from Montrose (0-7).
On a busy night of sports, Grand Junction and Montrose met on the Lax field.
The Tigers asserted their dominance over the winless Red Hawks – but not without some great plays from Montrose.
Like this incredible behind-the-back goal
🔥🔥👇👇 pic.twitter.com/egyS3Iet8T
— Big Will KREX (@BigWillKREX) April 10, 2024
