Advertisement

Grand Junction Lax rolls past winless Red Hawks

Big Will Levenson
Grand Junction Lax rolls past winless Red Hawks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The GJ Tigers (4-6) asserted their dominance but not without a few great goals from Montrose (0-7).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.