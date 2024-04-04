Grand Junction Lax jukes past Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In a game that featured all of the best high school lacrosse players in the Grand Valley, it was Grand Junction who made the plays to take down their rival.

Grand Junction – featuring players that attend GJHS, Palisade and Central on their team – brought the jukes and the physicality to a rowdy Unity Field.

In control throughout, the Tigers went up 4-0 early and didn’t relent. Fruita kept it close, getting within two twice, but the skill of Junction proved too much in the end as Grand Junction (3-4) took down Fruita (2-5) 11-7.

