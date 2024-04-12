Grand Junction Girls Lax falls in heartbreaker to Grandview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — As the blinding sun heated a bright Canyon View Park, Grand Junction and Grandview found themselves in a tight second-half battle in Girls Lacrosse.

The Tigers found themselves down 5-2 at the half but quickly found their game in quarter three. Thanks to a pair of on-point shots by Emma Diaz and some shiftiness from Myka Neville the Tigers tied it up at 5.

After each team added another it was the Grandview Wolves who had the last laugh thanks to the speed of Bryton Dehaven. Final Score: Grandview (3-6) 7 Grand Junction (6-3) 6

Just after the GJ-GV game, Fruita (3-2) handled Eagle Valley (0-10) 17-5.

And in Boys lacrosse, Fruita (3-6) 15 Montrose (0-8) 8.

