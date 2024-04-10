Grand Junction and Central draw in Girls Soccer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — On a beautiful night at Community Hospital Unity Field, Central and Grand Junction Girls Soccer proved how even they are.

Melanie Zeller struck first for the Tigers. But thanks to some great defense by Central’s Jazz Fenn, the Warriors kept the deficit at that. But Central was able to respond with the equalizer in half two, as the two would draw 1-1.

Meanwhile, Palisade remained undefeated at 7-0-1 with a 3-1 win over league rival Eagle Valley.

