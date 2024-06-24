Grand Forks' Shelby Frank finishes seventh in the hammer throw at U.S. Olympic Trials

Jun. 23—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks native Shelby Frank, a University of Minnesota athlete, finished seventh on Sunday in the finals of the hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Frank was the only collegiate athlete in the finals (Top 8).

Frank won the hammer throw at the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA West Regional. She was a first-time NCAA All-American in the hammer.

Frank's best mark Sunday was a toss of 225 feet, 4 inches. She became the first Big Ten Conference female athlete to finish inside the Top 8 since at least 2000.

Frank begins discus qualifying at 7 p.m. Monday. The discus finals are Thursday at 6:50 p.m.