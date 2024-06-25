Grand Forks' Shelby Frank becomes only woman to reach finals in discus and hammer at U.S. Olympic Trials

Jun. 24—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks' Shelby Frank has become the only woman at the U.S. Olympic Trials to reach the finals in both the discus and hammer throw.

On Monday night, Frank advanced to the finals in the discus after three throws in qualifying at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Frank sits in seventh with a best toss of 193 feet, 2 inches. Frank, a University of Minnesota athlete, is fourth among college athletes.

Valarie Allman's throw of 232 feet, 7 inches is the top mark in the discus. She's followed by the top collegiate athlete in Jayden Ulrich of Louisville. Ulrich threw 208-8.

The discus finals, which feature the top 12 throwers from the qualifying round, are scheduled for Thursday at 6:50 p.m.

In the hammer throw finals on Sunday, Frank finished seventh. She was the only collegiate athlete in the finals (Top 8).

Frank won the hammer throw at the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA West Regional. She was a first-time NCAA All-American in the hammer.

Frank's best mark in the hammer Sunday was 225-4. She became the first Big Ten Conference female athlete to finish inside the Top 8 since at least 2000.

During the 2024 outdoor season for the Gophers, Frank earned her fourth and fifth career First Team All-America finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, becoming just the second thrower in Minnesota history to earn five First Team honors.

Frank was also an Academic All-Big Ten team selection.