Grand Forks' Shelby Frank advances to Olympic Trials finals in hammer throw

Jun. 21—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks native Shelby Frank has advanced to the finals of the hammer throw after her performance Friday afternoon at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Frank finished eighth with a school-record throw of 226 feet, 7 inches.

The top 12 in the prelims advanced to the finals.

The finals will take place Sunday at 7 p.m.

The 226-7 toss by Frank broke the Minnesota school record held by Temi Ogunrinde (2019).

Brooke Anderson, a former Northern Arizona athlete and Olympian at the Tokyo Games, sits in first place with a throw of 250 feet, 2 inches.

Frank will also compete in the discus at the Olympic Trials. Discus qualifying is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

The discus finals will be Thursday at 6:50 p.m.

Frank was a two-time first team All-American this season and also holds the Gophers' school record in the discus.

For her career, the Grand Forks Red River product is a six-time All-American and four-time First Team All-American.

Frank finished fourth at the discus in the U.S. National Championships earlier this month.