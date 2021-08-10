Grand Forks School Board approves recommendation for optional mask-wearing in district facilities

Aug. 10—Members of the Grand Forks School Board on Monday, Aug. 9, voted 5 to 3 in favor of the school district's recommendation that masks be worn by everyone in all school buildings. However, they are not required.

The recommendation goes into effect at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Voting in favor of supporting the recommendation were Chris Douthit, Shannon Mikula, Doug Carpenter, Bill Palmiscno and Cynthia Shabb. Voting against it were Amber Flynn, Jacqueline Hassett and Eric Lunn. Jeff Manley was absent.

Hassett said she was in favor of mandatory, not optional, mask-wearing in schools in order to protect students and staff and those who are "vulnerable."

Several members said conditions regarding the delta variant of the coronavirus could change and they want to be flexible in decision-making as the start of the school year nears.

The vote came after the board heard comments from about 25 members of the audience — who filled the gallery and an adjacent room — who spoke in favor and against mask-wearing in schools.

In other action, the board approved the hiring of four employees:

—

Garrett Litzinger, for a new 40% position as social studies teacher, Grand Forks Central High School, $25,595;

—

Ella Miller, health teacher, Valley Middle School, $42,657;

—

Brooke Naughton, social worker, Wilder Elementary School and Nathan Twining School, GFAFB, $50,634; and

—

Clarissa Pearson, second-grade teacher, Lake Agassiz Elementary School, $42,657.