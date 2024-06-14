Grand Forks Red River's JB Walters chooses South Dakota State football

Jun. 14—GRAND FORKS — The two-time defending FCS national champions have pulled a recruit out of North Dakota.

Grand Forks Red River offensive lineman JB Walters has committed to South Dakota State to add to the Jackrabbits' 2025 recruiting class.

Walters' commitment is rare for North Dakota. The Jackrabbits had no North Dakota natives on the roster last season, although former Fighting Hawks offensive lineman Sam Hagen, a Fordville, N.D., native, committed to the Jacks in the offseason.

"I had taken several visits to a lot of schools but when I went to Brookings, I just felt it when I got there," Walters said. "The coaching staff, the people, the place ... it just felt right."

Walters, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman, held offers from UND, North Dakota State, Air Force, Army and Navy.

Walters will be a three-year starter for the Roughriders in the fall.

Former UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund left Grand Forks in the offseason to join the coaching staff at SDSU.

"He definitely made it easier to connect with them," Walters said. "We're good friends with (the Freund family). The overall program there and the whole coaching staff feels like home."

Walters first started being recruited by SDSU by attending a camp last summer in Brookings. The Jacks offered late this winter and the two sides continued to speak throughout the spring.

Walters went on a recruiting visit to Brookings last weekend with other recruits holding offers from the Jacks.

"We had all the offer guys there and hit it off," Walters said. "It's a great group of guys. It's really exciting and relieving. I've been dreaming of college football since I was little, so it's awesome."

Walters, who attended UND's prospect camp in Grand Forks on Thursday before committing to the Jacks' coaches later in the day, plans to major in mechanical engineering and aerospace.