Grand Forks Red River's Ella Weippert repeats as state javelin champion despite brace on throwing arm

May 25—BISMARCK — After hurting her arm during the first track and field meet of the season, a doctor told Grand Forks Red River senior Ella Weippert she should probably stop throwing this year.

"I don't take no for an answer," Weippert said. "It's my senior year. I'll go on to throw at the University of Minnesota but not again in high school, so I decided to not throw at many meets and save it for state."

Weippert had just enough in her braced arm to repeat as North Dakota Class A state javelin champion on Saturday at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

"I knew this was my last chance, and it felt special to do it one last time with Mr. Tandeski," Weippert said of veteran Grand Forks javelin coach Tim Tandeski.

Weippert said she was throwing 136 feet at the end of last season and won this season at 132-8.

"I didn't throw that great but under the circumstances, it was my best for today," Weippert said. "There was lots of good competition. That made it nerve-wracking."

With the injury, Weippert said she only had one practice throw this week leading up to the state meet.

"I practiced a little on Wednesday," Weippert said. "I talked to Tandeski before the meet and said I'm not going to throw anything hard (at practice). It's definitely different. I'm usually throwing a lot at practice, trying to find my marks."

Weippert is a two-sport spring athlete at Red River. She'll now turn her attention to the Roughriders' softball team, which advanced to the state tournament with a win over Valley City late Saturday afternoon.

Red River had lost in the championship semifinals at the EDC softball tournament earlier Saturday against Fargo North.

"I was a little stressed after they lost," Weippert said.

Tandeski said Weippert's performance at state was fantastic.

"She's been dinged up and competed like a true champion," Tandeski said. "She showed a lot of heart and guts. She was fourth, then second and kept battling."

Red River also earned a state championship in the 4x400 relay, a repeat state title for the Roughriders.

Jocelyn Schiller, who was named the state's senior athlete of the year, was a repeat state champion in the event, along with classmate Morgan Hartze. Jocie Hoefs and Sophie Brakke were new to the foursome, who finished in 4:00.90, almost three seconds ahead of the field.

Bismarck High won the team race with 100 points, ahead of Fargo Davies (93) and Red River (65).

Other top eight local finishes Saturday included Hoefs (sixth, 300 hurdles), Schiller (fourth, 400 meters), Brakke (second, 100 hurdles, second, triple jump), Hartze (fifth, 800) and Emerson Byron of Red River (eighth, javelin).