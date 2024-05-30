Grand Forks Red River soccer making first state tournament appearance in 10 years

May 29—GRAND FORKS — Taylor Hodny tied for the team lead in goals for the Grand Forks Red River girls soccer program last year as a seventh-grader.

She scored three goals.

Hodny more than doubled that total this year, leading the Roughriders with 10 goals and 14 points.

"Last year she had limited minutes," Red River coach Jason Heydt said. "This year, she earned a starting spot, and proved us right. I think she just grew into herself. She's way more confident this year. She's extremely technical. She has great ball skills. She can run by a kid, she can go around a kid, and she has a really accurate shot."

Hodny's growth as an eighth-grader helped the Riders goal total, which is more than twice what Red River ended with last season.

Sophomores Reese Remz and Addi Kotrba each tallied five goals this year, and senior Maggie Barker netted three after missing last season with an injury.

That helped lead Red River to its first state tournament appearance since 2014. The Riders, the East Region's No. 3 seed, play West's No. 2-seeded Jamestown at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot.

Red River hasn't played for a state title since 2004.

"We've been building all year for it, and now we get to go," Heydt said. "A lot of girls put in a lot of work in the offseason. They were just getting more comfortable with just playing at a higher level and playing as a team."

Even though it's been a long tournament drought for girls soccer, the Riders have numerous players on the roster who have state tournament experience in other sports, like senior Morgan Hartze, who placed four times at state track this weekend. Senior Taryn Swanson was selected to the gymnastics all-state first team.

This week, though, the Riders are focused on advancing in the state tournament. Heydt said Jamestown is "more defensive than some of the other teams out there."

"From what we've seen on film, they have a very athletic goalie," he said. "We need to be able to move her around and take some quality shots. We have a good defense. We're excited. I think we're going to be ready. Not sure what the results will be, but we're going to give it our best shot."

Coach: Jason Heydt.

Record: 7-3-4.

State tournament matchup: East No. 3 Grand Forks Red River vs. West No. 2 Jamestown at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in Minot.

Top goalie/scorers: Sr. G Eden Parkinson 7-3-4, 3 shutouts; eighth-grader F/MF Taylor Hodny 10-4 — 14; soph. F/MF Reese Remz 5-7 — 12; soph. MF Addi Kotrba 5-4 — 9; sr. F/MF Maggie Barker 3-5 — 8; jr. MF/F Aila Effhauser 4-1 — 5; jr. F/MF Payton Bergeron 4-0 — 4; sr. MF Morgan Hartze 3-1 — 4.

State tournament history: The Roughriders are making their first state tournament appearance since 2014.