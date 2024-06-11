Grand Forks native Shelby Frank becomes a five-time First Team All-American thrower for Minnesota

Jun. 10—GRAND FORKS — University of Minnesota's Shelby Frank, a Grand Forks native, became the first female Gophers thrower in 33 years to become a five-time First Team All-American with two more career honors this past weekend at the NCAA Championships in Eugne, Ore.

In the hammer throw, Frank used a second round throw of 224 feet, 5 inches to finish seventh overall. The personal-best throw for the 2024 Big Ten champion improved her No. 2 mark in school history.

Elisabet Runarsdottir, a Texas State sophomore from Iceland, won the event at 231-2.

Two days later, Frank finished in fourth place in the discus with a school record throw of 200 feet, 2 inches.

Veronica Fraley, a senior from Vanderbilt, won the event with a mark of 208-10.

Frank redshirted in 2023 but made considerable strides from her performance in 2022. In 2022, Frank threw 180-0 to earn her first All-American college honor.

Frank is the first Minnesota thrower since Rachel Lewis (1989-91) to be a five-time First Team All-American. Overall, Frank is the fourth woman in Gopher history to earn five First Team All-America honors.

Frank will now shift her focus to the U.S. Olympic Trials, which will take place later this month at Hayward Field in Eugene.

The women's hammer throw qualifying will be noon on Friday, June 21. The women's discus qualifying will be Monday, June 24, at 6 p.m.

At Grand Forks Red River, Frank won four consecutive North Dakota Class A state discus titles as an eighth-grader, freshman, sophomore and junior. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the state meet her senior year.

Frank also won back-to-back state titles in the shot put as a sophomore and junior. She was a three-time Gatorade Athlete of the Year (2018, 2019 and 2020).