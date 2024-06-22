Grand Forks native Quinn Kuntz transfers to Wisconsin

Jun. 21—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks native Quinn Kuntz is on the move.

The goaltender, who won two NCAA national championships at Ohio State, will finish her college hockey career at the University of Wisconsin.

The move was announced Thursday by the Badgers.

Kuntz played five seasons with Ohio State and made 10 appearances in net for the Buckeyes. She went 5-0 with a .965 save percentage, a 0.52 goals-against average and three shutouts.

Kunz was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association goaltender of the week on Jan. 2, 2023, following a sweep over Lindenwood. She stopped 25 of 26 shots that weekend.

At Wisconsin, Kuntz will reunite with her old Warroad (Minn.) High teammate Katie Kotlowski, who is a senior defender.

Kuntz has extra years of eligibility through a redshirt and the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season, which didn't count against anyone's eligibility.

Kuntz started her prep career with the Grand Forks Knightriders, first cracking the varsity lineup as a freshman. She played 11 games that season, posting a .906 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average.

As a sophomore, Kunz posted a 5-11-2 record with a .927 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average.

After that season, she transferred to Warroad, where she helped the Warriors to back-to-back state title games.

As a junior, Kuntz went 15-2 with a .960 save percentage, a 0.77 goals-against average and eight shutouts. As a senior, she went 27-1-1 with a .957 save percentage, a 0.75 goals-against average and 16 shutouts.