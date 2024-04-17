Grand Forks' Joey Grabanski has become NAIA's all-time home runs leader

Apr. 16—GRAND FORKS — Former Grand Forks Central High School and Grand Forks Royals American Legion baseball standout Joey Grabanski has long been considered a power hitter.

In high school, though, home runs weren't exactly flying out of Kraft Field and area ballparks for Grabanski, who was certainly robbed of a few long balls with the coronavirus pandemic disrupting his 2019-2020 senior year.

"I didn't hit many for the high school spring seasons ... maybe hit two or three in high school," Grabanski said. "I think the most I had for Legion in one year is 10."

Those prep numbers almost feel tiny considering Grabanski is now the NAIA's all-time home run king.

Last week, Grabanski launched the 78th home run of his college career in his fourth year at Concordia in Nebraska.

"In the moment, I wasn't feeling a whole lot," Grabanski said. "I knew the record was on the verge. I wasn't feeling pressure, I was just trying to do whatever I could to help the team out. Now that I have the chance to get (the record) off my back a bit, I have a chance to play freely. I took in the moment — and a little after — and it's right back to work."

Grabanski broke the former record of 77 by Azusa Pacific's Brice Cutspec (2007-10).

Grabanski hit the ground running at Concordia. He hit his first home run Feb. 27, 2021, against the College of Ozarks. As a freshman, he broke the school single-season home run record with 17 homers.

He hit 18 bombs as a sophomore and 27 as a junior. He has 17 dingers this season. Grabanski's mark is greater than the record holders at the NCAA Division II and Division III levels.

Former Major League Baseball player Pete Incaviglia of Oklahoma State holds the all-time Division I record of 100 career home runs.

In all, Grabanski has played in 211 career games with 207 runs, 281 hits, 48 doubles, 269 RBI, 123 walks and a .375 batting average.

Grabanski was an All-American last season and the conference's player of the year.

A Grand Forks athlete playing at the NAIA level in Nebraska is rare. Grabanski received recruiting interest from NAIA schools and NCAA Division II programs closer to Grand Forks.

But Concordia saw Grabanski play for the Grand Forks Royals at a tournament in Omaha the summer before his senior year and started recruiting the 6-foot first baseman.

"I got a text message after they came and watched a tournament in Omaha and being from Grand Forks, there's a Concordia in Moorhead and St. Paul ... never in my mind did I think this was a team in Nebraska.," Grabanski said.

But Grabanski was interested in experiencing college a little further from home. When he went on a visit to Seward, Neb., he was sold.

"I fell in love with the small town and school," Grabanski said of the town about 30 minutes west of Lincoln.

Concordia head baseball coach Ryan Dupic knows he landed a recruiting steal in Grabanski.

"We go back and look at his recruiting video, and you can see the power," Dupic said. "Certainly, he had that. We kind of smile, though, when we look and can say that's the national home run leader.

"I remember connecting with him well and could tell he wanted a place he could be comfortable. He was a kid who connected well with others. He has a light-hearted way about him and a strong passion for baseball. We connected on the success we had had and the direction we were heading. He jumped out as soon as he came here. We felt good he could help us right away. We didn't recruit him with the expectation to do what he's done. You wouldn't do that to anyone.

"When he came in during fall, he had an advanced ability to put good at-bats on the ball. You see lots of kids that have power but maybe swing and miss a ton. It's rare you see guys who have that great combo of (power and plate discipline)."

Grabanski said he didn't entertain leaving Concordia, despite playing out his college career amid a surge in the transfer portal era.

"I just fell in love with this place and didn't really want to leave," Grabanski said. "We have a really good family here. That's what we call it, and we live that basically every day. We're all brothers."

Grabanski will graduate in May with a degree in recreation and sports studies with an emphasis in sports management. But first, he'd like to entertain pro baseball.

"I haven't fully settled on anything, but I'm open to giving it a shot," Grabanski said.

Grabanski spent last summer in the New York Collegiate Baseball League in Rochester.

Before entertaining any pro baseball, Grabanski would like a strong finish to the Concordia season.

He's an important clubhouse fixture, Dupic said.

"He's a fun-loving guy," Dupic said. "He has a good sense of humor. He just enjoys being around people and connecting with others. Our guys enjoy being around each other, and I think that's a special part of our team. He has a good smile and a good sense of humor."

Grabanski said he's appreciative of the support he's received from former coaches and teammates after breaking the record.

"It's more of the good blessings they've always shown me," Grabanski said. "It was fun seeing everyone come together in that moment. I have a lot of love for everyone who reached out."

Grabanski has always been a unique multi-sport athlete, as he's had a long-time passion for bowling, as well.

"I try to get out at least every two weeks just to take my mind off baseball and school," Grabanski said. "It's a reset button for me."