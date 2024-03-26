Grand Forks Fast Break Club announces all-city basketball teams

Mar. 26—GRAND FORKS — Seven boys and seven girls have been selected to the Grand Forks Fast Break Club's All-City Basketball Team.

Selections for the girls include Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller, Rylie McQuillan and Hannah Litzinger, East Grand Forks Sacred Heart's Lexi Lawrence and Lydia Riskey, East Grand Forks Senior High's Tatem Votava and Grand Forks Central's Lauren Reardon.

Boys picks included Central's Cole Wilber and Erick Paye, Red River's Pearce Parks and Cam Klefstad, Sacred Heart's Josiah Sundby and Parker Erickson and Senior High's Austin Rusling.

Schiller, who finished her career as the No. 2 all-time scorer in the state's highest division, averaged 28.2 points per game and was recently named North Dakota Miss Basketball.

The UND women's basketball signee helped the Riders to a third-place finish at the state tournament after winning the state title a year ago.

McQuillan averaged 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range.

Litzinger averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Lawrence started as a freshman for the young Eagles, leading Sacred Heart in scoring at 18.0 points per game and adding 12.0 rebounds.

Riskey also started as a freshman, averaging 16.0 points and 9.5 rebounds as Sacred Heart advanced to the section semifinals.

Votava scored more than 400 points this season for a Green Wave team that advanced to the section semifinals.

Reardon scored 509 points on the season, averaging 22.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Sundby wrapped his prep career as the school's all-time assists leader with 610 and steals leader with 364. He scored 1,040 career points.

Erickson averaged 18.8 points per game on 46 percent shooting with 6.8 rebounds per game.

Paye, a three-time all-EDC selection who passed 1,000 career points this season, averaged 18.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.

Wilber averaged 14.0 points and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range and 60 percent from inside the arc.

Parks averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as he eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior.

Klefstad averaged 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Rusling, who passed 1,000 career points as a junior, averaged 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He shot 68 percent from inside the arc.