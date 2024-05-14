Grand Forks Central names two new head coaches

May 13—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Central named a pair of new head coaches on Monday.

Austin Englerth has been named head Central boys soccer coach, while Frankie Good is the new Central girls golf coach.

Englerth has been an assistant with the Central boys and girls programs the past three seasons.

"Austin has a great skillset of connecting with kids and establishing positive relationships," Central athletic director Tony Bina said. "Add that to his depth of knowledge of the game of soccer will provide a great learning experience for his athletes."

Englerth, a fourth-grade teacher at Viking, takes over for Luke Schulz, who resigned to spend more time with his family.

"Austin's ability to connect with all kids he coaches is a strength of his," Schulz said.

The Knights finished 2-14-1 in 2023, with no wins coming against North Dakota opponents.

Good is a Central alum and former member of the varsity girls golf team.

"Frankie's work ethic and passion for the girls' golf program will definitely be an asset to the program," Bina said. "As a former player, Frankie understands the culture of the program and is very excited to lead the Knights in her new role."

Good, a recent Bemidji State graduate, takes over for Christine Bloms, who resigned to spend more time with her family.