Grand Forks Central football's magical season ends in title game

Nov. 10—FARGO — By Sept. 8, Grand Forks Central football was 1-3 and had questions to answer about the offense — namely, who would be the starting quarterback.

The next week, Central beat Red River in the Cushman Classic. It signaled a turnaround for the Knights, who went 4-1 to earn a playoff spot.

"We worked hard," said Jack Simmers, who was a big reason for the Knights' success in the second half of the season. "No one thought we could get here."

The Knights' magical season came to an end with a 31-6 loss to Fargo North Friday in the Class AA championship game at the Fargodome.

One thing remained the same: Simmers was the spark for the Knights against a tough Spartans team. He completed 10-of-14 passes for 127 yards and rushed 20 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

"That kid. You look at him right now, he's got blood on his jersey," coach Jake Schauer said. "He's smiling because he knows he just left everything on the field.

"That's what I told them at halftime. Act like recess, act like the lights are getting low and mom's calling you in and you only have one more play. And that's what they did."

That grit and toughness got Central through Fargo South and Jamestown in the playoffs and into the championship game for the first time since 2005.

"We just persevered," Simmers said. "We didn't let anything get to us. When you start out rough, we just picked it up, and we just kept going. We have a lot of guys that don't quit. It's special to be a part of. I loved it."

Schauer walked up to each player after the game as they waited for the trophy presentation. He shook each of their hands and told them how much they mattered to this team.

The team gathered in the end zone, as they did after every game this season. Schauer told them "there's no reason to hang their heads."

"We can't complain about anything," he said. "The seniors did a great job leading. Twenty kids I'll miss. But, at the end of the day, it's about how we reload. I'll support those seniors the rest of their lives and anything they need, I'm going to do it for them.

"But now it's on our juniors and our sophomores. This is the expectation now. You just ended the season in the Fargodome. Can you do it again next year?"

Most of Fargo North's offense ran through North Dakota State commit Peder Haugo, who tallied 14 carries for 109 yards and two scores.

Both of his touchdowns, 10-yard and 21-yard runs, came in the Spartans' 28-point first half.

Haugo wasn't the Spartans only playmaker Friday, though. Fargo North's first touchdown was a 47-yard catch by Carter Zeller from Ethan Welk.

Welk only completed five passes but totaled 112 passing yards thanks to long completions, like Zeller's catch. Sam Adams-Vandal added a catch for 37 yards.

Kayden Rasmussen started the second quarter with a 44-yard touchdown run, the bulk of his 65 total rushing yards.

The Spartans dialed the offense back in the second half, and Haugo was pulled for backup running backs.

Fargo North's only points of the second half was a 42-yard field goal make by Max Watson, which sealed the Spartans' 31-6 win.