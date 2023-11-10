How Grand Forks Central football changed offensive identity to reach the state championship game

Nov. 9—GRAND FORKS — A year ago, Grand Forks Central's short passing game was its running game.

Behind record-setting senior quarterback Dylan LaMont, who threw for more yards than legendary Central quarterback Brooks Bollinger, the Knights threw the ball 321 times — more than 100 attempts more than anyone else in the Eastern Dakota Conference.

Central ran the ball 204 times — almost 70 fewer attempts than anyone in the EDC.

So how did the 2023 Knights reach the North Dakota state championship game for the first time in 18 years? Central transformed into a ground-oriented attack behind an offensive line that returned one starter and with a quarterback who played wide receiver and running back last season.

"Our offense evolved," said Central coach Jake Schauer, who leads No. 7 Central into Friday's 3 p.m. Class AA state championship game against No. 1 Fargo North in Fargo. "Last year it was bombs away and this year we're ground and pound. I think you have to adapt. That's life — adapt or die. You have to constantly change things because your kids are going to be different. You don't go out and recruit like a college program. You have to adapt."

As Central looked at 2023, the coaching staff, which includes Schauer's uncle and offensive coordinator Darin King, knew it was loaded at quite a few skill positions.

Tight ends Tray Kuntz and Erick Paye were both committed to play Division I football at UND, while all-around athlete Jack Simmers excelled at running back and wide receiver last season and wide receiver Leo Strandell was a proven talent.

The Knights' coaches also liked the running ability of returning backs Caden Johansen and Gabe Tande.

"Quarterback was going to be a question," Schauer said.

That's an understatement. The Knights started the season rotating senior Noah Morkve and sophomore Noah Lease.

A blowout win over Watford City in Week 1 masked the underlying offensive issues for the Knights, which quickly surfaced over the next three weeks, where Central lost 48-7 to Fargo North, 34-0 to Fargo South and 35-21 to Jamestown.

In that stretch, the Knights began to tinker with playing Simmers at quarterback. Simmers had played the position as a freshman but was also one of the state's best weapons on the perimeter but perhaps didn't possess the arm of LaMont.

The turning point of the season for the Knights came in Week 5 in the crosstown rivalry game against Grand Forks Red River. The Roughriders entered the matchup No. 2 in the state and the Knights were reeling.

Central beat Red River 30-18 and won five of the next six games.

"At the beginning of the season, we were struggling to find our quarterback," Kuntz said. "We were shifting through a couple of guys. We made the right decision choosing Jack there. He's a real dual-threat guy who can run and pass really well, which makes a nightmare for defenses. This year, we strive to play that smash-mouth football a little more to keep defenses on their toes."

On the season, Central has ran for 1,514 yards and thrown for 998.

Simmers has become much more than a wildcat quarterback, throwing for 729 yards on 43-for-81 passing.

Johansen ranks fourth in the EDC in rushing with 136 attempts for 656 yards, while Simmers has 112 carries for 568 yards.

Kuntz and Strandell each have more than 260 yards receiving.

Schauer admitted his team was one dimensional last season and opponents schemed to stop the passing game exclusively.

"It took a little longer to figure out our true identity," said Strandell, whose brother Sam is a wide receiver at UND. "We knew we'd be a completely different team. Football is a long season, and you have to stay patient in the early weeks. A lot can change and a lot did for us. The patience has paid off."

But for Central to lean hard in to the run game with Simmers at quarterback, the Knights needed an unproven and unheralded offensive line to find chemistry.

Senior guard Seth Fontaine was the only returning starter. Schauer said Fontaine and fellow starting guard junior Keagen Houser are the key to the scheme up front.

"We pull a lot," Schauer said. "They have really bought in. They create that car crash up front. It's not always pretty. We get bodies where we need them. Even if it's just getting in the way, we have athletes to make those holes. To have that mindset, kudos to those kids for buying in to what we wanted to do."

Senior Matthew Rothenberger starts at center, with senior Landon Lima and senior Hayden Olson starting at tackle.

"You can look at our offensive line, and we might be undersized but what we lack in size we make up in sheer aggressiveness and grit," Kuntz said. "Those guys will battle every single play to the best of their ability. That makes us such a great team. Everyone is with us, no matter what. Everyone is going their hardest every single play and leaving it all out there."

Central will be playing in rare territory in the Dakota Bowl. After winning a state title in 2005 behind an incredible wave of athletes such as Jake Landry, Ryan Kasowski, Andrew Schultz, Matt Bakke, Mark Barclay and John Greicar, the Knights didn't win more than three games in a season from 2008 to 2022.

"It's big for the community," Strandell said. "I've been able to be a ball boy a couple of games and went to Cushman every Friday as a kid. It was rough not being on the winning end a lot. When my brother came through, it started to switch the tide. To do this for the north side of town, it's pretty cool."

Rushing

No. Age Name Att. Yds TDs

2 Sr Jack Simmers 160 871 11

33 Sr Caden Johansen 136 656 3

21 Sr Gabe Tande 72 422 4

Passing

No. Age Name Comp. Att. Yds TDs INTs

2 Sr Jack Simmers 49 100 845 11 11

6 Sr Noah Morkve 13 31 191 2 1

Receiving

No. Age Name Rec Yds TDs

3 Sr Leo Strandell 16 341 4

82 Sr Tray Kuntz 22 313 6

2 Sr Jack Simmers 10 126 1

32 Sr Erick Paye 5 119 2

80 Jr Brayden Dirckx 6 58 0

40 Sr Bryce Griffore 2 55 0

Defense

No. Age Name Tackles Sacks INTs

8 Sr Tyler Whalen 74 0 2

21 Sr Gabe Tande 64 2 1

2 Sr Jack Simmers 53 0 4

26 So Elijah Thompson 45 1 3

32 Sr Erick Paye 44 8 0

82 Sr Tray Kuntz 37 2 1

33 Sr Caden Johansen 36 0 0

19 So Nazirith Fisher 34 4 0

Rushing

No. Age Name Att. Yds TDs

36 Sr Peder Haugo 145 1210 21

15 Jr Kayden Rasmussen 73 431 3

7 Sr Ethan Welk 58 428 4

40 Sr Jim Miller 22 111 1

26 Sr Joe Bjorkman 12 88 0

Passing

No. Age Name Comp. Att. Yds TDs INTs

7 Sr Ethan Welk 50 97 840 11 2

15 Jr Kayden Rasmussen 7 7 95 1 1

16 So Kellen Dougherty 1 3 18 1 0

88 Sr Carter Zeller 1 1 2 1 0

Receiving

No. Age Name Rec Yds TDs

10 Sr Parker Dosch 12 164 2

88 Sr Carter Zeller 9 168 2

8 Sr Jeremiah Sem 8 57 2

12 Jr Clay Koenig 1 49 1

4 Sr David Shilling 10 182 2

2 Sr Sam Adams-Vandal 5 82 1

3 Jr Dustin Kiehl 1 17 1

40 Sr Jim Miller 5 35 0

87 Sr Joe Rose 6 65 1

26 Sr Joe Bjorkman 1 23 1

36 Sr Peder Haugo 1 80 1

Defense

No. Age Name Tackles Sacks INTs

30 Sr Sam Fritel 41.5 .5 1

45 So Billy Ward 32.5 2.5 0

10 Sr Parker Dosch 29 0 0

36 Sr Peder Haugo 27 1 2

26 Sr Joe Bjorkman 25 0 0

6 Sr Peyton Trogstad 19 0 0