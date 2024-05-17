Grand Forks' Bauer Berry, son of UND coach Brad Berry, commits to play college hockey at St. Thomas

May 16—GRAND FORKS — On Wednesday, UND hockey fans learned St. Thomas will be leaving the CCHA to join the NCHC and play against the Fighting Hawks on a routine basis.

On Thursday, Grand Forks' Bauer Berry announced he plans to be involved in that series in the opposite locker room as his UND head coach dad.

Bauer Berry, a 6-foot-4 defenseman for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL, has committed to play at St. Thomas.

Berry is the son of UND coach Brad Berry.

"I've always wanted to play in the NCHC, so when I saw that (St. Thomas is switching conferences), it was even more exciting," Bauer Berry said.

The 18-year-old Berry went to Grand Forks Red River as a freshman before fininshing his high school years playing for Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minn.

The 200-pound left-handed shot said he liked St. Thomas' coaching staff, its new facilities and the makeup of the campus.

"All of those things made it hard not to pick," Bauer Berry said.

Bauer Berry will head back to Muskegon next season. This past year, Berry had a goal and 13 assists in 59 games.

Bauer said he never planned to play for his father in Grand Forks.

"I just couldn't do that," Bauer said. "It'd be too much drama and pressure if I was under my dad, even if I was good enough to play. The locker room and stuff ... I didn't want that to happen. That's the way I've always felt. St. Thomas has been talking to me for over two years and really has shown interest. I wanted to go to a place I was wanted."

The 2005-born Berry was ranked No. 154 among North American skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting Bureau's draft rankings.

The NHL Draft is set for June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be held June 28, with the second through seventh rounds held June 29.

Berry said he embraces a role as a defensive defenseman.

"A mean, defensive defenseman who is good at breaking out pucks and defending the rush and not letting anyne toward the net," Berry said. "I thought I had a good year and my ice time increased over the season. I accepted my role with our skilled guys. I moved into that position and did well with that. I'm excited to see my future. I just can't wait to get on campus and play college hockey there."

St. Thomas, located in St. Paul, will join the NCHC in 2026-27.

St. Thomas is currently constructing a $183.4 million on-campus facility to host hockey and basketball. Lee and Penny Anderson Arena is expected to seat 4,000 for hockey.

St. Thomas is coached by Rico Blasi, who was at Miami when the NCHC formed.