Grand Canyon's win over Stephen F. Austin was special. Here's why

It was gritty, challenging, ugly, but, in the end, it was a win for Grand Canyon's men's basketball. It was the program's first win at Stephen F. Austin -- that was huge Thursday night.

GCU held off SFA 53-51, despite shooting 30.6%, the second-worst shooting performance in a Division I win since the Lopes moved up from Division II 11 years ago. It was their third-lowest point total in a D-I win.

GCU can mostly thank 6-foot-10 center Duke Brennan for not letting his team succumb to a second straight WAC loss on the road with his toughness in the paint. He had a career-high 14 rebounds. His defense was big, not getting bullied in the paint, while his team trailed most of the game.

It was Brennan's tip on the last play, an SFA inbounds pass from GCU's end, that kept SFA from making a last-second shot. Brennan paid attention to the advice his best friend and teammate Malcolm Flaggs gave him during the timeout before the play.

More college basketball news in Arizona: What spoiled a solid first half for ASU in loss to Oregon?

"He said follow his eyes," Brennan said in GCU's postgame radio show. "I look at his eyes. He's looking very deep, because they wanted to throw it really deep. I was able to time his jump and tip the ball. I was able to tip it the last two seconds and we were able to get out of here with a W."

GCU (18-2, 8-1) was coming off its worst defensive performance in an 86-79 loss at Seattle U last Saturday. SFA (12-7, 5-3) figured to be the most difficult WAC road game this year for the Lopes with their physical style. They forced 16 GCU turnovers.

"We manufactured points and we were really tough on defense and tough rebounding," coach Bryce Drew said on GCU's postgame radio show. "That final stretch, I think each guy stepped up.

"I think each guy stepped up in those last 10 to 12 minutes to do something to help our team win. If it wasn't scoring, it was maybe a rebound, a deflection, an extra pass."

Grinding through with four fouls

GCU outrebounded SFA 39-36. The Lopes have only been out-rebounded three times this season. Brennan had only five points, but he pulled down six offensive rebounds and a blocked shot and hung in with four fouls in 30 minutes.

Afterwards, he needed medical attention to get stitches for a blow he took.

"We knew coming in here it was going to be very physical," said Brennan, who played at Perry High and Hillcrest Prep, before spending his freshman year at Arizona State. "The refs down here, you get fouls pretty early. I got two in the first (half). Coach trusted me to play through my third one. I thank him for trusting me.

"It's just mentally being mature. I had four late. Gabe (McGlothan) had four late. We came together. Just no fouls, play the game straight up, and we were able to finish the game."

McGlothan also played with four fouls in the final minutes and was one of his team's more accurate shooters, making three of eight field goals, including hitting all three of his 3-point attempts. He had 11 points.

Tyon Grant-Foster, the team's leading scorer this season, struggled shooting, making just two of 10 field goals and none of his three 3-point attempts. He did, however, post six rebounds and three steals. He also knocked down five of six free throws. It was only the second time this season he was held below double figures scoring.

The Lopes blocked seven shots after having only two against Seattle U. Lok Wur had two blocks.

Collin Moore had six turnovers, but he also had a block and two steals.

Guard Ray Harrison led the Lopes with 15 points, making seven of eight free throws, including one with three seconds left. He made four of nine field goals.

Fighting through SFA's physical play

Keys were players fighting through with their composure through a rough shooting night. Although GCU shot poorly, the Lopes held SFA to 33.9% shooting and 3 of 19 3-pointers. GCU made 18 of 23 free throws. GCU forced 14 turnovers. The Lopes collected only five bench points compared to SFA's 24.

SFA tries to smother the guy with the ball in its press.

Because of guys in foul trouble, GCU adjusted defensively by running zone, and SFA struggled to hit outside shots.

"You've got to make such quick decisions," Drew said. "That's something we have to get better at. I think getting to the free-throw line was important. And rebounding, because they're such a good rebounding team in the zone. We did a much better job rebounding in the second half."

Next up

GCU travels to take on UT Arlington (9-10, 4-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m,, before returning home, where they are 10-0, to face Seattle U (11-8, 4-4) next Thursday at 7 p.m.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU escapes Stephen F. Austin behind Duke Brennan's board work