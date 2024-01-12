Grand Canyon's defense helps extend streak to 12 in win over Abilene Christian

This is the way it's been. Grand Canyon's basketball team starts slow. The Lopes gather steam late in the first half.

Then, if there is any doubt, it's Tyon Grant-Foster at the end of games to close out victories.

The 6-foot-7 guard did it again Thursday night, scoring eight of his 24 points in the final four minutes of GCU's 74-64 win over Abilene Christian before a sellout crowd of 7,105 at Global Credit Union Arena.

GCU (15-1, 5-0) has won 12 games in a row, matching its Division I school record. The Lopes had eight blocked shots, three fewer than its D.-I school record set twice this season.

No matter how badly things go to start a game, the Lopes get re-engaged with things starting on the defensive end.

Here are takeaways as the Lopes get ready for what figures to be their toughest Western Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday when they play at home against Tarleton State (10-5, 3-1):

Blacksher's energy

After committing four turnovers in the game's first four minutes and falling behind 6-0, coach Bryce Drew inserted point guard Javon Blacksher Jr., who made an immediate impact, making a no-look bounce pass inside to Isaiah Shaw for a reverse layup and the team's first points.

From there Blacksher knocked down three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point try. Gabe McGlothan scored inside to cut ACU's lead to 8-7.

Grand Canyon Lopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) runs with the ball against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix on Jan. 11, 2024.

Blacksher played 14 minutes, the most since returning from the ACL injury last year. He ended up with three assists and some good defense while he was out there. He also settled the team down.

"He had some energy in his warmup," Drew said. "He came into the game and helped change it with that backdoor pass. We really started to move it."

Stellar shot-blocking

Grand Canyon's defense is what gets it going offensively. The Lopes came into the game averaging 5.5 blocked shots a game, which ranked 15th in the nation. Reserve Lok Wur had two big blocks in eight minutes into the first half that led to points on the other end.

Grant-Foster had three blocked shots and Collin Moore had two blocks, and an incredible spin move for a basket that could qualify for ESPN's Top 10 plays of the day as the Lopes made their move to start the second half with a 7-2 burst.

"Our defense is what really brings our offense to life," Grant-Foster said. "Once we do that, we're a great team."

GCU outrebounded 36-30, the 14th time they've outrebounded their opponent. They made only three turnovers in the second half. And McGlothan had a college career high with five assists to go with 13 points, including 7 of 8 free throws. He knocked down four free throws after ACU closed to within 60-55.

Grand Canyon Lopes guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) jumps to shoot the ball against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix on Jan. 11, 2024.

Grant-Foster taking over

Grant-Foster scored on a drive down the middle and, after Moore sank two free throws, Grant-Foster took the ball strong to the basket again.

It's was two big passes to an open Grant-Foster behind the arc for 3-pointers that really jump-started the GCU offense in the second half to build a nine-point lead halfway through.

"We've got guys who can be weapons from all over the court," said McGlothan, who also had eight rebounds and a blocked shot. "Ty was at the right spot. You know Ty. When the time comes, he'll hit them."

Grant-Foster made 3 of 6 3-pointers, but it's his ability to get to the rim is what makes this team special. He closes games maybe better than any GCU player since it joined Division I.

This team's slow starts aren't something they want to get used to. The Lopes got down by 16 in the first half at Utah Tech on Saturday before winning 75-65.

"We're trying to get out of that habit," Grant-Foster said. "Once we get down the road, we get to the tournament, the WAC tournament, we can't have games like that. We have to do better."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grand Canyon extends win streak to 12, defeats Abilene Christian