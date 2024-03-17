Grand Canyon March Madness projections: Who will Antelopes play in NCAA Tournament?

The Grand Canyon men's basketball team has won the WAC Tournament and earned the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament that comes with it.

But where will the Antelopes be seeded in March Madness?

Who will they face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

Check out the latest projections for GCU men's basketball before Sunday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will provide the answers to the above questions about Bryce Drew's team.

Grand Canyon is returning to March Madness for the second straight season and third time in four seasons (2021, 2023, 2024), having lost its previous two games in the tourney.

ESPN: Grand Canyon a No. 12 seed in March Madness

Joe Lunardi has the Antelopes in the West Region and predicts that they will play No. 5 seed BYU in the first round in Salt Lake City.

FOX Sports: Grand Canyon a No. 12 seed in NCAA Tournament

Mike DeCourcy's latest projection for March Madness has Bryce Drew's team in the Midwest Region and facing No. 5 Texas Tech in the first round.

CBS Sports: GCU No. 12 seed in NCAA Tournament

Jerry Palm's March Madness prediction has Grand Canyon taking on BYU, a No. 5 seed, in an East Region first round game.

Sporting News: GCU No. 12 seed in March Madness

Bill Bender does not predict the Antelopes' opponent, but has them slotted in as a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

247Sports: Grand Canyon projected to be a No. 12 seed in NCAA Tournament

Brad Crawford predicts that GCU will take on BYU, a No. 5 seed, in the first round of the West Region.

