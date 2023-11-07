Grand Canyon makes big opening splash behind Tyon Grant-Foster, Duke Brennan

Tyon Grant-Foster let loose of two years of frustration in a devastating first-half performance, and Duke Brennan's hustle and tenacity were huge in Grand Canyon's season-opening 88-67 victory Monday night against Southeast Missouri State.

A crowd of more than 7,000 watched as the Antelopes showed, right from the start, that his might be the most athletic and defensive-minded team in their 11-year NCAA Division I history.

Grant-Foster, who hadn't played in a college basketball game that counted since the season opener for Depaul two years ago because of a medical issue, was everything that was advertised. He dazzled along the baseline with an array of strong moves to the basket for points. He was a ball hawk on defensive end with three steals in a 54-30 half.

This came against a team that made it out of the Ohio Valley Conference last season to reach the NCAA Tournament. GCU got the dance last year for the second time in three years under coach Bryce Drew.

But Drew hasn't had anybody nearly has athletic and versatile as Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7, shot maker, who simply took over for long stretch in the half.

His 21 points were the most by a GCU player in the D-I era, tying teammate Ray Harrison, who had 21 in a half last year for the Lopes. He finished with 30 points and added two blocked shots and three steals.

Harrison, the Preseason WAC Player of the Year, didn't have to do much in the first half Monday for the Lopes to quickly take a double-digit lead and continually expand it to 24 by the half. He had three points and two assists. Last year, the Lopes were lost if Harrison didn't take over games on offense.

He could be more of a facilitator with waves of talent from the perimeter and in the paint. He led the Lopes with five assists.

Brennan, a transfer from Arizona State, showed his grit and hustle as soon as the ball tipped off. He had 12 points and 10 rebounds, his first college double-double.

GCU forced 11 first-half turnovers and scored 18 points off of them.

GCU got a little sloppy midway through the second half, but bullish center Sydney Curry took over in the paint. He had nine points and nine rebounds, five on the offensive end.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU makes big opening splash behind Tyon Grant-Foster, Duke Brennan