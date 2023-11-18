After trailing for most of the second half, Grand Canyon recaptured the lead on a Tyon Grant-Foster layup with 56 seconds left and held off San Francisco for a 76-72 win to remain undefeated Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena.

Trailing 68-64 wtih four minutes to go, the Lopes scored on the next four trips, starting with sophomore center Duke Brennan getting a tip-in score.

After GCU's 6-0 run, San Francisco tied it before GCU senior guard Grant-Foster made a driving scoring that gave the Lopes the lead for good at 72-70.

GCU junior guard Ray Harrison scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half and led his team with five assists.

Harrison and Grant-Foster each scored 11 points at the free throw line, compared to the entire San Francisco team making 13 free throws. Harrison (24) and Grant-Foster (28) combined for 68% of GCU's offense.

The Lopes will play the winner of the Friday nightcap between South Carolina and DePaul in an Arizona Tip-Off Desert Division championship game at 5 p.m. Sunday in Desert Diamond Arena. That game also will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grand Canyon holds off San Francisco to remain undefeated