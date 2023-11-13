Grand Canyon gets defensive in basketball rout of Northern Arizona

It might be like this every game for Grand Canyon. A different player, or players, stepping up and taking over.

On Sunday, in an 89-55 rout of Northern Arizona, with Tyon Grant-Foster in foul trouble and unable to get it going offensively, it was guard Collin Moore and forwards Sydney Curry, along with Gabe McGlothan, sparking the Antelopes before 7,118 fans Sunday at GCU Arena.

After falling into a 10-1 hole, as former Sunnyslope star Oakland Fort nailed two 3-pointers, Moore moved over to guard Fort.

Fort, who had nine points in the half, didn't score again. Moore got the transition game going with four steals. He had 12 points and four assist.

Then, with Duke Brennan subbed out for Curry, the 6-foot-8, 270-pounder attacked the basket, making all seven of his field goal leading the Antelopes with 17 points.

Curry also had a sensational block. GCU (2-0) had five blocked shots and 10 steals in the game.

Tyon Grant-Foster, who had 30 points in the season-opening rout of Southeastern Missouri, didn't have to be the go-to guy Sunday.

"A big key is going to be our players buying into their roles that particular night," coach Bryce Drew said. "Depending on how defenses are playing us, sometimes the ball finds out, and sometimes it doesn't.

"Defense and rebounding gives us an energy level."

It has only taken two games to see that this might be Drew's deepest, most-athletic, and best-defensive team since he came here four years ago.

Moore sets the tempo defensively on the perimeter. The Georgia State-transfer was assigned to Liam Lloyd, a former GCU player, when he began to heat up. Lloyd had 16 points to lead the Lumberjacks (0-2). Moore helped make Lloyd turn the ball over four times with his tough defense.

"Each one of us can pick us up," Moore said. "It's not just a one-man show. I believe we get all of our energy on the defensive end, as a whole."

GCU scored 22 points off of turnovers and got 41 points from its bench. NAU had only 14 bench points.

Curry comes off the bench for the Lopes. But he's made an immediate impact in GCU's 2-0 start on both ends of the court and rebounding.

"I'm just coming in trying to dominate, play hard for my team," said Curry, a transfer from Louisville. "We all play for each other. My mindset is to play hard."

Josh Baker, who spent the offseason rehabilitating from a shoulder injury, played his first game, and had seven points, a block and a steal in 13 minutes.

"It's just being out there and enjoying the (student-section) Havocs and the energy out there," Baker said. "If there is something I can't do on offense, I try to make it up on defense."

At times, two former Basha High players were dueling it out — GCU's McGlothan, and NAU's Trent McLaughlin. McLaughlin followed McGlothan in high school after Gabe led the Bears to the 2017 state title. But they've known each other growing up.

There won't be another game McGlothan will play in with this many Arizona ties. Shane Burcar, who coached at Mesa when McGlothan was in high school, is the NAU coach.

Basha coach Mike Grothaus was at the game.

"A lot those guys I played with growing up or watched them," McGlothan said. "It was nice to kind of have a nostalgic moment."

