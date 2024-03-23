Grand Canyon basketball vs St. Mary's March Madness live updates, analysis, score

The Grand Canyon University Antelopes are searching for the first March Madness victory in program history.

Will they get it in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Bryce Drew's team, the No. 12 seed in the West Region, takes on No. 5 seed Saint Mary's on Friday at 7:05 p.m. in a game that can be seen on truTV, streamed on Sling TV and followed for live game score updates and analysis right here.

GCU is 0-2 all-time in the tournament, having lost to No. 2 seed Iowa as a No. 15 seed in 2021 and to No. 3 seed Gonzaga as No. 14 seed last season.

Follow our live Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's West Region NCAA Tournament first-round game coverage for the latest news, score, updates and analysis on the game, which is taking place in Spokane, Washington.

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's game tip-off time pushed back

GCU and Saint Mary's fans have been waiting for their first-round NCAA Tournament game since it was announced on Sunday.

They'll have to wait a little more.

The game won't start until 7:57 p.m. as the teams are given time to warm up after the Alabama vs. College of Charleston game.

It will be the final first-round game to tip off in the NCAA Tournament. Houston is currently facing Longwood, Wisconsin is taking on James Madison and Utah State is playing TCU.

Good things come to those who wait?

Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's winner to face Alabama in March Madness

We don't know yet who will win the Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's game Friday night.

But we know who the winner of the game will face in the next round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 4 seed Alabama just scored 109 points in a 109-96 win over No. 13 seed Charleston to advance to the Round of 32 game on Sunday in Spokane, Washington against the winner of GCU vs. Saint Mary's.

The winner of the Alabama vs. GCU/Saint Mary's game would face the winner of No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Michigan State in the Sweet 16, but we don't mean to get ahead of ourselves.

There's still a highly anticipated game between Saint Mary's and Grand Canyon to go tonight.

Saint Mary's is 7-12 overall in the tournament all-time, with the Gaels making their 13th appearance.

Grand Canyon is making its third appearance in March Madness, having gone winless in two previous games in the NCAA Tournament.

What odds say about Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's game

Saint Mary's is a 5.5-point favorite over Grand Canyon in the March Madness game.

The Gaels are at -250 on the moneyline. The 'Lopes are at +200.

The over/under (point total) is set at 131.5 points.

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's March Madness game to start late

The Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's game will not be starting at 7:05 p.m. Pacific time. It might be starting quite a bit later, in fact.

No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 13 seed College of Charleston are playing in the game before GCU-Saint Mary's and the game is just midway through the second half.

The Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's game will start approximately 30 minutes after that game ends.

While the Alabama vs. Charleston game is a blowout, the fans in Spokane have been treated to two great basketball games today.

No. 5 San Diego State edged No. 12 UAB in the first game at Spokane Veterans Memoria Arena Friday and then No. 13 Yale upset No. 4 Auburn.

How to watch Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's in NCAA Tournament

When: Friday, March 22, 7:05 p.m. Pacific time (10:05 p.m. ET)

Where: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, Washington

TV channel: TruTV

Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel (analysts), Lauren Shehadi (reporter)

Streaming: Sling TV

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Saint Mary's vs. Grand Canyon live with Sling TV

Will the Grand Canyon basketball team beat Saint Mary's in March Madness? Follow our live NCAA Tournament first-round game updates.

