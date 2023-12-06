Grand Canyon basketball shocks No. 25 San Diego State on national TV

With maybe the most electric crowd in Grand Canyon basketball history, the Antelopes broke through with the biggest win of the 11 years they've competed in NCAA Division I.

GCU defeated No. 25-ranked San Diego State 79-73 Tuesday night before an overflow crowd and an ESPNU television audience at newly named Global Credit Union Arena.

It was the first time in their history that the Antelopes (7-1) beat a Top 25 team.

They did it with players diving for loose balls, fighting for offensive rebounds and knocking down big 3s and free throws.

The Havocs rushed the court afterwards, celebrating with the players as last year's national runner-up Aztecs (7-2) headed to the corner.

Which Lopes filled the stat sheet

Ray Harrison led GCU with 23 points. Gabe McGlothan had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Tyon Grant-Foster had 18 points and five assists.

After making just 2 of 11 shots in the first half, Grant-Foster started to take off midway through the second half.

He hit successive 3s in a 35-second span that gave the Lopes (7-1) a 69-56 lead with 4:28 to play.

GCU came out with the most energy it has shown all year.

A dominant first half from Grand Canyon

The Antelopes went on a 9-0 run in the last 2:35 of the half to take a 35-28 lead. McGlothan, Grant-Foster and Collin Moore keyed the surge. Grant-Foster knocked down four free throws. McGlothan followed up a miss with a basket, then rebounded a miss and was fouled with a second left. He knocked down two free throws.

McGlothan matched his first-half career high with nine rebounds. It was the third time he had done that. He led GCU with 13 points in the half. McGlothan had a blocked shot and he nailed a 3 with four minutes left.

The Aztecs' last basket in the half came with 3:40 left when Micah Parrish knocked down a 3. They led 28-26 after making four free throws, before GCU closed the half with its run.

GCU held San Diego State to 32% shooting in the half and outrebounded the Aztecs 24-18.

Only eight turnovers were committed between the teams in the half -- five by the Antelopes.

Harrison had 11 points in the half. He banked in a 3 just before the shot clock expired that tied the score at 19 with 6:21 left in the half.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU Lopes basketball shocks No. 25 San Diego State on national TV