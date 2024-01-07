Grand Canyon basketball digs out of first-half hole to beat Utah Tech, wins 11th straight

Grand Canyon fell into a 16-point hole late in the first half before turning it around and outscoring host Utah Tech 48-28 in the second half for a 75-65 WAC men's basketball win.

It was the 11th straight win for the Antelopes (14-1, 4-0), who have the nation's fourth-longest active winning streak. It was the first time since last year's season opener that they won a game after trailing by double digits at the half.

This continues to be the best start to a season since 1995-96 when they started out 19-1.

But it didn't look good in the first half when the Lopes struggled to find any offensive rhythm and couldn't stop guard Noa Gonsalves, who made four 3-pointers.

"I think the guys knew they could play much better," coach Bryce Drew said in the postgame radio interview. "We got down and I think we got a little too urgent, and tried to make plays on offense too fast, and tried to get it all back right away, instead of trying to take it out in pieces.

"I thought the last five minutes of the half we settled down. We got some key baskets and got it down to 10. I thought that was an important run, the last three minutes."

Ray Harrison was committed to shutting down Gonsalves in the second half. He had no 3s after the Trailblazers led 35-25 at the half, and Harrison went on to finish with 16 points, making 9 of 13 free throws, and had four steals. Gonsalves finished with 19 points.

"He's known for his scoring," Drew said about Harrison. "(Gonsalves) was destroying us from 3. He hit four in the first half. Ray guarded him that whole second half and he didn't make one 3. That's why Ray was so tired. That's why I used timeouts to be able to rest Ray."

The star of the game was forward Gabe McGlothan, who picked up two fouls in the first half, but continued to fight through and finished with 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting. The former Chandler Basha High standout also had two blocked shots and a steal.

The Lopes also got 20 points and eight rebounds from 6-foot-7 guard Tyon Grant-Foster, who also had three steals and two blocks.

Despite getting a combined two points from big men Duke Brennan and Sydney Curry and getting outrebounded 39-27, the Lopes still found a way to win by double digits. After making 4 of 10 3s in the first half, Utah Tech connected on just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Lok Wur gave the Lopes a lift off the bench, making 3 of 4 field goals in 16 minutes. Guard Jovan Blacksher Jr., still making his way back from the ACL injury last year, played nine impactful minutes on defense.

Utah Tech shot 39% in the second half, while the Lopes made 58% of their field goals.

McGlothan said after getting down, it started with trust and God. It also started with, his team trailing by 12 with 15:30 to play, McGlothan going from the top of the arc off the dribble, and throwing down a monster dunk over a defender that might have been the biggest highlight of the season for the Lopes this season.

The Lopes started their devastating run after that.

"Keep working on it and we'll chip away and we did," McGlothan said.

On Thursday, GCU struggled to start at Southern Utah but went on a late first-half run then a devastating 53-39 second half to win 96-75. McGlothan made 8 of 10 shots and had 18 points and 10 rebounds in that game.

During the road this year, McGlothan is shooting 80% from the field.

"In this conference, we have a target on our back," McGlothan said. "It's clear to see. That's what we want. But with that comes people's best. We have to make sure when they gave us that first punch, we can handle it, and give it right back."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU basketball wins 11th straight game with rally at Utah Tech