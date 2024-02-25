Grand Canyon basketball can't make late stops in loss at Abilene Christian

Grand Canyon's basketball team failed to close out a game for the second time in three days and now is looking at a scenario of needing to win the WAC Tournament title in order to get into the NCAA Tournament.

Or, if the Lopes do get to the conference tournament championship game in Las Vegas, they can afford to lose in the final, only if Tarleton State is the opponent. Tarleton State is ineligible to compete in the national tournament because it hasn't completed the mandatory four-year transition from Division II.

What had been an historic season for the Antelopes (24-4, 14-3) now suddenly feels like it is collapsing around them as they dropped a 79-73 game at Abilene Christian on Saturday for their first two-game losing streak since last February.

This time Ray Harrison and Tyon Grant-Foster couldn't get shots to fall in the final minutes, as Abilene Christian capitalized.

ACU (12-15, 7-9) won its fourth straight to keep alive a conference tournament bid. The top eight teams advance to the WAC Tournament next month in Las Vegas.

GCU started the trip with a 2 1/2 game lead over Tarleton State in the WAC. That has now dwindled to half a game as the Texans won their eighth straight game Saturday to improve to 20-8 and 13-3.

GCU's high WAC resume standing will give it a bye to the semifinals. But now a semifinal win isn't a sure thing the way the Lopes have suddenly gotten beat on the boards, have been turning the ball over, and unable to make stops down the stretch.

GCU was outrebounded 40-29. Center Duke Brennan ended up fouling out with just three rebounds and six points. Gabe McGlothan led GCU with seven rebounds. He also had 15 points.

On Thursday, GCU blew a 15-point second-half lead and lost at Tarleton State 77-74.

Coach Bryce Drew, in his post-game radio interview with Michael Potter and Paul Coro, sounded the most upset after a loss in his four years at GCU.

"I have to be honest, the rules in Texas are different than the rules in Arizona," Drew said. "We teach a certain style of how to play defense. We teach guys how to not keep your hands on a guy the whole time. It seemed like you could have your hands on in Texas, but if we barely touched or did something, it was a foul on us.

"This is two games in a row. We're one of the top teams in the country getting to the free-throw line. And teams got there 40 times and 36 times against us. There were blatant calls. Hand checks on one side and no call. Hand check on the other that they call on us. It's just not fair. I'm going to stand up for my players. It is not fair for rules to be different in Texas.

"I'm a coach. And there are things I could have done better. But when the refs set a tone, like they've done in the last two games by 7 to 1 fouls to start the game."

Abilene Christian made 29 of 36 free throws. GCU was 19 of 24 from the line. On Thursday, Tarleton made 29 of 40 free throws, 21 of 29 in the second half. The Lopes were 12 of 17 from the line Thursday night.

Saturday, GCU trailed most of the game. It got down by eight early in the second half. The Lopes shot well enough to win. They just couldn't stop the Wildcats from answering every time GCU took the lead in the final two minutes.

After Moore's dunk gave GCU a 73-71 lead with 1:08 to play, Kavion McClain answered with a 3 with 50 seconds to play.

Grant-Foster, who led GCU with 17 points, missed a shot, and Jovan Blacksher Jr., fouled. McClain then knocked down two free throws for a 76-73 lead with 30 seconds left.

Harrison missed a 3, Airion Simmons rebounded and was fouled. He made one of two free throws. Harrison missed a layup and it was over.

This is the first bit of adversity the Lopes have faced this season.

"Rarely do you go through a season without adversity," Drew said. "This is good for us. The team that we were two weeks ago does not win the conference tournament. We'll see how we respond. We have to get better at practice. We have to get better with guys in different roles. And we have to get back to playing better defense."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU can't make late stops in loss at Abilene Christian