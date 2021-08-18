Granada Hills refuses to allow fans into Friday football game vs. Arleta

Granada Hills Charter is refusing to allow home or visiting fans for Friday's football game against Arleta. (Getty Images)

Granada Hills Charter is refusing to allow home or visiting fans for Friday's football game against Arleta. The school is sticking by its policy established in the spring when high school sports resumed following COVID-19 restrictions even though state, Los Angeles County and CDC guidelines have changed and permit spectators.

City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos said she has told Granada Hills it will not be permitted to host any playoff games unless there's equal opportunity for fans to attend.

The West Valley League discussed at a meeting last week the possibility of preventing Granada Hills from being allowed to host league football games unless fans from both teams are allowed.

"No spectators due to COVID restrictions," Arleta coach Bill Coan said. "It's their school. Our home games will be open."

In an email on Thursday, Julian Gomez, the administrative director for student services, said, "GHC is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff. At this time, all who come on to our campus must COVID-19 baseline test and must participate in our weekly surveillance testing program. As we opened the school year last Thursday, our focus is on serving our students and staff. Given changing public health conditions, we continue to review the safety protocols that will allow visitors on campus, including spectators at athletic events. In the meantime, many of our athletic events continue to be live-streamed on the GHC social media feeds."





