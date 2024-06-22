Gran Fondo raises more than $70K for Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There were more than 1,000 cyclists in downtown Grand Rapids for this year’s Grand Rapids Gran Fondo.

There were a variety of different rides ranging from 80-mile distances to 25 miles. The 80-mile ride started at 8 a.m. Saturday and festivities wrapped up around 4 p.m.

Cyclists shared the road with legendary rider Tejay Van Garderen who is a two-time Tour De France top-five finisher who is now retired.

The race director, Jon Conkling, said the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo is a way to give all kinds of cyclists a fun event while giving back to a local charity.

This year Gran Fondo partnered with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. All proceeds went to help support the hospital’s programs like its children’s wing, adaptive sports and recreational therapy. Conkling said they have raised more than $72,000 at the event for Mary Free Bed.

“All of our efforts are built around the charity, fundraising that the riders are doing, all of our efforts to really help people in West Michigan. It’s a West Michigan event, so we’re supporting a West Michigan nonprofit that’s doing work right in our community,” Conkling said.

When cyclists crossed the finish line they were greeted with live music, food, drinks and more. Fundraising for the charity event continues until the end of July.

