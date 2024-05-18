Gran Fondo Hincapie cycling race coming to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A well-known race within the cycling community is coming to Bentonville this year.

The Gran Fondo Hincapie is a multi-day event that not only features bike rides for people with any cycling experience but also a family fun festival with different types of food from around the area.

George Hincapie, a three-time national champion cyclist, says Bentonville felt like a natural spot for the race.

“We love the community, we see it as one the most cycling-centric communities in the country. We were invited by the city of Bentonville to bring our event here and we were just flattered to bring our event to this incredible community,” Hincapie said.

The event starts on September 6th and will run through September 8th.

