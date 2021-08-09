Gran Colombia Announces Closing of Offering of US$300 Million 6.875% Senior Unsecured Notes; Gives Notice of Early Optional Redemption of 8.25% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes Due 2024

Gran Colombia Gold
·3 min read

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed its previously announced offering of US$300 million in 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Gran Colombia, commented, “We are delighted with the overwhelming success of this offering, one which attracted high quality institutional and retail investors who recognized our focus on a strong credit profile and growth through diversification. With the net proceeds of this offering, we will be fully funded to develop our Toroparu gold/copper project in Guyana and we will not need to go to market with any dilutive equity financings to carry out our strategy. We are nearing completion of our updated preliminary economic assessment for the Toroparu Project incorporating the recently announced high-grade results from the 2020-2021 drilling program. We are very excited to begin this next chapter, creating value for our stakeholders through our diversified growth platform centered on two cornerstone assets, our Segovia Operations in Colombia and our Toroparu Project in Guyana.”

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the 2026 Notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The 2026 Notes have not been registered under the Act, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration rights. The 2026 Notes are being offered exclusively to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Act, to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Act and pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions in Canada.

Early Optional Redemption of 8.25% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes due 2024 (“Gold Notes”) (TSX: GCM.NT.U)

Currently, the aggregate principal amount of Gold Notes issued and outstanding is US$18,006,250. Gran Colombia also announced today that pursuant to the Gold Notes Indenture, it will complete an early optional redemption on September 9, 2021 of the full remaining aggregate principal amount of its Gold Notes outstanding. In accordance with the Gold Notes Indenture, the early redemption price will be 104.13% of the aggregate principal amount of the Gold Notes being redeemed plus accrued interest. Following the early optional redemption, the Gold Notes will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. In Guyana, the Company is advancing the Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in the Americas. Gran Colombia also owns an approximately 44% equity interest in Aris Gold Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (Colombia – Marmato), an approximately 27% equity interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSLV) (Spain – Lomero-Poyatos; Colombia – Guia Antigua and Zancudo) and an approximately 26% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the early optional redemption of the Gold Notes and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gran Colombia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Gran Colombia disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In August 2021: Apple Rallies

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs in the second week of August, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in August 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall Once More as Concerns over COVID-19 Peg Back Yields

    A fall in mortgage rates was of little relief for prospective homebuyers as inventories continue to push house prices northwards.

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Papa John’s and 10 Other Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Simon Property Group, KLA, and Papa John’s International were among the many U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote? What Is His Net Worth?

    Aliko Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • Amazon to end relationship with Indian seller Cloudtail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • DraftKings Buying Fertitta’s Golden Nugget iGaming for $1.56B

    DraftKings has reached an agreement to buy the Golden Nugget’s online gaming business in an all-stock deal valued at $1.56 billion. The acquisition, still subject to the approval of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders, is a huge investment into iGaming. The online casino games are becoming increasingly important for platforms like DraftKings, which sees opportunity […]

  • AMC’s Earnings Are Coming. What to Expect.

    Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said the recovery of the broader cinema business progressed faster than expected.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow dip amid oil price declines as virus concerns rise

    Stocks struggled for direction Monday morning, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Commodity prices tumbled as concerns over the coronavirus's spread resurged, with crude oil prices moving sharply to the downside.

  • Inflation will pound this dollar store, and maybe its stock: Deutsche Bank

    Inflation concerns trigger a downgrade on Dollar Tree.

  • With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B

    Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Informal talks are taking place to deal with the fall-out from two rulings by India's Supreme Court that threaten the repayment of loans totalling nearly 500 billion rupees ($6.73 billion) to some of India's largest banks, bankers close to the matter say. Last week, India's Supreme Court effectively blocked Future Group's $3.4 billion sale of retail assets to Reliance Industries, jeopardising nearly $2.69 billion the retail conglomerate owes to Indian banks. That ruling was delivered days after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to allow telecom companies to approach the Department of Telecommunications to renegotiate outstanding dues in a long-runinng dispute with Indian telecom players.

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIR ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    A week ago, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. ( NYSE:SEAS ) came out with a strong set of second-quarter numbers that could...

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Revenue Forecasts

    G1 Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTHX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is raising the stakes in the race for Vectura Group PLC (OTC: VEGPF) with a bid valuing the company at more than $1.41 billion, Reuters reports. In May, U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) had agreed to buy Vectura. Carlyle now has offered to buy Vectura for about $1.3 billion. Philip Morris on Sunday offered 165 pence per share for Vectura after Carlyle offered 155 pence. On Friday, Vectura said that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing