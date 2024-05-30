Grammer: We're all lucky to have been along for the ride that was Bill Walton

May 29—It was at least an hour after One Shining Moment had played.

While the press room in the underbelly of Houston's NRG Stadium was still buzzing with my reporting peers smashing keyboards and diligently skimming quote sheets for copy after the UConn Huskies beat the San Diego State Aztecs to win the 2023 national basketball championship, there was an almost eerie quiet in the 72,000 seat football stadium.

As I walked across the narrow space along press row toward the media parking lot, one head poked up over the side of the elevated court the game had just been played on.

I made it a point to alter my path.

"Good night, Bill," I said as I drew closer, backpack over one shoulder, work blazer off the other.

"What a game. What a night. How lucky are we?" is what fired back at me, the words more than half spoken before the 6-foot-11 giant of a man had swivelled his chair around to even make eye contact with me.

Bill Walton's smile was a big as his personality — that night and seemingly every night in the latter part of his life, which came to an end earlier this week after a battle with cancer.

"Don't I know you?" Walton said.

Although this wasn't our first interaction, I have little reason to believe he actually remembered me, though his interest in me in that moment was genuine.

I introduced myself and explained why a reporter from Albuquerque was at the national championship game between two teams he doesn't cover.

"Don't take lightly what an award like that means," Walton told me, referring to the 2023 Jim O'Connell Award for Beat Writing Excellence that brought me to Houston that week. "We're so lucky. We get to have this beautiful game in our lives and then we get to learn about people every day."

We talked for 20 to 25 minutes. A lot about his beloved Aztecs, a lot about New Mexico and a lot about me, whom for all intents and purposes he had just met.

No joke.

It was me (standing), a reporter from New Mexico looking eye to eye with Bill (still sitting), a Basketball Hall of Famer without another soul within a few hundred feet of us. Just talking.

Well, mostly he talked, but that's not to say he didn't listen.

When he learned I was a reporter with the Albuquerque Journal, he offered, "I thought that was where I remembered you from!"

I still didn't believe him, but what did it matter?

When he asked if I was originally from New Mexico, he had a field day.

When I told him I graduated high school in Alamogordo, he rattled off a story about the peace he found of the vast openness of White Sands. When I said I was born in Santa Fe, he said the mountains and art of The City Different would always hold a special place in his heart. And, of course, there was Lobo basketball talk.

He told me of the hot air balloon ride he had in Albuquerque the morning of the Dec. 11, 2018, game he broadcast in the Pit — a three-point Colorado win over Paul Weir's UNM Lobos.

During that game, he waxed poetic about the Sandias, about the average annual rainfall in Albuquerque, about Lobo legends like Luc Longley, Michael Cooper and Hunter Greene as though he was born and raised here.

Moments before tipoff in that 2018 game, I introduced myself to Bill and said I had a story right up his alley.

I told him about the recruitment of sophomore wing Makuach Maluach — how Weir had a brief initial phone call with the Sudanese-born basketball player at the school he was attending in Australia.

Weir had told me a year prior: "I still remember the phone call. I asked him, 'Do you have time to talk?' And he told me, 'No, not really. I'm working right now.' I asked him what he did. He said he was a groundskeeper."

As Weir put it, he was sold instantly on Maluach — not only because he was one of the only high school players he had ever called who had a job, but one who was willing to tell a Division I head coach he would have to call back because he had to get back to work.

Walton's smile was huge.

Not even 10 minutes into the game, as I was sitting on press row behind Walton, I started getting text messages and posts on social media about Walton telling some version of a story of Maluach mowing the lawn and how the struggling Buffaloes must have eaten some bad grass.

It wasn't a bullseye, but it was Bill.

After that game, he shook my hand and said, "Thank you, Geoff — for the story and thank you for everything."Were his absurd, sometimes meandering stories during basketball broadcasts for everyone? Of course not.

Was the hyperbole of the man who often professed he was the luckiest guy in the world over the top at times? Of course it was.

But weirdly, I believe it was Bill's way of reminding us all to stop taking life too seriously. Enjoy the world and people around you.

No, nothing I write here is meant to compare to the thousands of wonderful stories and tales being shared over the past few days of Walton's immense heart and generosity.

Two interactions with Bill Walton are, regrettably, all I can claim.

But they are mine, and all because this giant of a man chose to make them so.