Grambling street to be named for Williams

(STATS) - Football great Doug Williams is so synonymous with Grambling State University that people on campus will soon be able to go down a street named in his honor.

The street to be named "Doug Williams Drive" is on the corner of campus. The university will hold a street-naming ceremony Friday just off Grambling's campus in Louisiana.

Williams, 63, was a two-time recipient of the Black College Player of the Year Award when he played under the legendary Eddie Robinson and quarterbacked the Tigers to a 36-7 record and three Southwestern Athletic Conference championships from 1974-77.

Williams twice returned to his alma mater as head coach, guiding Grambling to a 61-34 record and three SWAC titles in coaching stints from 1998-2003 and 2011-2013. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Williams 17th overall in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He joined the Washington Redskins in 1986 and went on to become the first black quarterback to start in the Super Bowl, earning MVP honors in a rout of the Denver Broncos.

Today, Williams serves as the Redskins' senior vice president of player personnel.