Grambling State wins 4th straight, tops Alcorn State, 80-71

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) -- Cameron Christon had a career-high 20 points as Grambling State topped Alcorn State 80-71 on Monday night.

DeVante Jackson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Grambling State (13-11, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Prince Moss added 12 points. Ivy Smith Jr. had 11 points.

Dominic Brewton scored a season-high 23 points for the Braves (10-12, 6-5). Corey Tillery added 12 points. Maurice Howard had 10 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Grambling State 87-69 on Jan. 13. Grambling State plays Prairie View on the road on Saturday. Alcorn State faces Mississippi Valley State at home on Saturday.

