Grambling State vs Montana State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 16 seed Grambling State and No. 16 seed Montana State play Wednesday, March 20 in an NCAA Tournament First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the first round? The winner will play No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday.

Check out these NCAA Tournament First Four picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Montana State is a 3.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Bobcats are -185 on the moneyline. The Tigers are +150. The over/under for the game is set at 133.5 points.

FOX Sports: Montana State 71, Grambling State 70

It writes: "Montana State has been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season. They've gone 6-5 in those games. This season, Grambling has been the underdog 13 times and won six, or 46.2%, of those games. Montana State has gone 3-3 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter (winning 50%)."

Picks and Parlays: Montana State 70, Grambling State 61

David Anicetti writes: "Montana State is coming off a big victory over Montana in the championship game of the Big Sky tournament. Montana State defeated Montana, Sacramento State and Weber State in the Big Sky tournament to punch its ticket to the big dance. The Bobcats are scoring an average of 74.3 points per game. Grambling struggles at times to score, averaging just 67.8 points per game."

Will Montana State basketball beat Grambling State in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the First Four game.

Action Network: Bet Montana State to beat Grambling State in NCAA Tournament

Sean Paul writes: "The only way Grambling State wins is if defensive pressure alters the gorgeous sets drawn up by Coach Logie. Forcing turnovers is critical for GSU, as the team boasts a 19% defensive turnover rate. That’s where the edge lies for Grambling. Otherwise, it’s a total hammer spot for the Bobcats, who are more talented and have a play style that tailored to winning in March."

FanDuel: Take Montana State to cover against Grambling State in First Four

Aiden McGrath writes: "Not all 16 seeds are created equally, and the Bobcats seem to have a pretty distinct edge over the Tigers as they prepare for their First Four matchup. While both teams have played remarkably similar defense -- ranking 197th and 198th in adjusted defensive rating -- the Bobcats averaged 7.5 more points per game and ranked 234th in adjusted offensive rating compared to Grambling's 297th-ranked O."

ESPN: Montana State has a 50.4% chance to beat Grambling State

The site gives the Tigers a 49.6% shot at defeating the Bobcats in Wednesday's First Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

