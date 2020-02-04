Grambling State tops Mississippi Valley State 90-65

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) -- Travon Bunch scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Grambling State led wire-to-wire in beating Mississippi Valley State 90-65 on Monday night.

Ivy Smith Jr. added 19 points with 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Tigers (2-19, 2-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who opened with a 16-0 run and led by as many as 33 points in the second half.

The Tigers outscored the Delta Devils 50-10 in the paint.

Kelton Edwards and Prince Moss scored 12 points apiece for Grambling State.

Michael Green scored 21 points and had five steals and Richard Rivers Jr. had 13 points for the Delta Devils (10-12, 4-5), who have lost six straight. Ahmadu Sarnor added 10 points.

The Tigers host Southern on Saturday and Mississippi Valley State hosts Alabama State on Saturday.

