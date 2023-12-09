Grambling State sets coaching search committee with Doug Williams, Shack Harris

The Grambling State University administration has announced members of a search committee to find the Tigers' next coach, and it includes special advisors Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris.

GSU athletic director Trayvean Scott fired former NFL coach Hue Jackson recently after two years at the helm.

"The search committee is currently working very diligently to assist in determining the next leader for our G-Men," Scott said in a release. "This committee has been hard at work vetting the candidates and we are confident that we will find the right person the guide our program in the coming days. Here at Grambling State the bar is high, and it's our responsibility to meet and exceed every expectation set forth by our alumni, fans and supporters."

One of the candidates, current GSU associate head coach and offensive coordinator John Simon was in the Caesar’s Superdome Saturday afternoon watching his two sons compete for Calvary against St. Charles for the LHSAA Select Division III state championship.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot

The committee also includes faculty athletic representative Bobby Burkes, football student-athlete/offensive representative Myles Crawley, GSU football student-athlete/defensive representative Javon Carter, softball coach Nakeya Hall, alumni representative Edwin Mason, student affairs vice-president Rudolph Ellis and football alumni representative Randy Hymes.

The committee is currently reviewing applications and conducting candidate interviews, following which they will submit a candidate to Scott and GSU President Richard J. Gallot.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

