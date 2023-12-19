Grambling State names Mickey Joseph head coach

A former Nebraska football player and coach has been named the head coach of an HBCU. Mickey Joseph was officially named the head coach at Grambling State on Monday morning.

Joseph played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988 to 1991 before beginning his college coaching career at Tulane as a graduate assistant. He returned to Nebraska as a coach for the 2022 season.

The former quarterback became the interim head coach after Scott Frost was fired following a 1-2 start. Joseph finished his nine-game run in charge of Nebraska with a mark of 3-6.

Joseph was dismissed from Nebraska in December of 2022 following an arrest for domestic violence. Those charges were eventually dropped. The new head coach will be taking over for Hue Jackson who was dismissed following two seasons at Grambling State.

Social media news to the announcement can be found below.

Grambling State Welcomes Mickey Joseph as Head Football Coach#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯https://t.co/pc0Y4GXcmy — Grambling State Athletics (@GSU_TIGERS) December 18, 2023

Congratulations to My Old Roommate Coach Mickey Joseph #GRAMFAM pic.twitter.com/F7sh23921d — Wayne Cordova (@coachcordova) December 18, 2023

"We’re going to restore the order. They need to fear Grambling. And that’s what we’ll set out to do.” Mickey Joseph focused on recruiting and restoring pride after being officially introduced as the new head coach for @GSUFootball01 on Monday.https://t.co/TpVYzMiedg pic.twitter.com/ZjAmn9Xca2 — Matt Belinson (@BelinsonMatt) December 18, 2023

Grambling officially introduces Mickey Joseph as its 15th head football coach. Hear from the G-Men’s new leader coming up tonight at 6 and 10pm on @KNOE8. @GSUFootball01 @GSU_TIGERS pic.twitter.com/Hw7c1Bz9nP — Megan Murray (@meganmurraytv) December 18, 2023

Grambling State will introduce Mickey Joseph as head football coach. In a surprise, Eric Dooley is reportedly to become the Tigers' offensive coordinator, per source.@HBCULegends | #GramFam GSU: https://t.co/N45B11eOBwhttps://t.co/N45B11eOBw — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) December 17, 2023

When Mickey Joseph said “I’m here to restore order and they should fear Grambling” that’s the moment he won GramFam! That’s our type of language !! — Quantreus J. Hayes (@IamGramblingMan) December 18, 2023

"Bring more structure to the program," Coach Mickey Joseph on what he brings to the Grambling program. — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) December 18, 2023

LIVE: @GSUFootball01 gets their guy!! Meet the new Grambling football head coach, Mickey Joseph! Watch here⬇️https://t.co/jbIID7mtjH pic.twitter.com/RmHzEh0xUD — KTAL Sports (@KtalSports) December 18, 2023

Congratulations Coach Mickey Joseph on being named Grambling's Head Football Coach. Let's go to work and return GSU to our rightful place at the top of the SWAC! pic.twitter.com/VFGzFbq4MJ — David J. Aubrey (@davidaubrey23) December 18, 2023

