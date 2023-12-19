Advertisement

Grambling State names Mickey Joseph head coach

Evan Bredeson
A former Nebraska football player and coach has been named the head coach of an HBCU. Mickey Joseph was officially named the head coach at Grambling State on Monday morning.

Joseph played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988 to 1991 before beginning his college coaching career at Tulane as a graduate assistant. He returned to Nebraska as a coach for the 2022 season.

The former quarterback became the interim head coach after Scott Frost was fired following a 1-2 start. Joseph finished his nine-game run in charge of Nebraska with a mark of 3-6.

Joseph was dismissed from Nebraska in December of 2022 following an arrest for domestic violence. Those charges were eventually dropped. The new head coach will be taking over for Hue Jackson who was dismissed following two seasons at Grambling State.

