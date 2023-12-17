Grambling State to name former Nebraska assistant Mickey Joseph as football coach

Grambling State University has called a news conference for Monday morning to announce former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the school’s next football coach, the USA TODAY Network has learned.

A native of Marrero, La., who played collegiately for Tom Osborne at Nebraska, Joseph has been an assistant coach at LSU and at Louisiana Tech in the past. He was head coach at Langston and also had a brief stint at GSU. He took over at Nebraska after Scott Frost was fired in Sept. 2022.

Just days after Nebraska hired Matt Rhule as coach, Joseph was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and placed on administrative leave by athletic director Trev Alberts, although the charges were later dropped, according to published reports.

GSU PROCESS: Grambling State sets coaching search committee with Doug Williams, Shack Harris

Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph will be announced as Grambling's new football coach Monday.

PRESIDENT SEARCH: Who will be Grambling State University's next president? This group will make the hire

Joseph replaces Hue Jackson, who was fired a couple weeks ago after two seasons after his 2023 team finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He was 8-14 overall in his two seasons in Grambling.

He will reportedly name fired Southern University coach Eric Dooley as his offensive coordinator, a position currently held by GSU interim coach John Simon. Dooley was fired after two seasons at Southern with a 12-10 record.

Jackson became GSU’s 14th coach on Dec. 10, 2021, when he signed a four-year, $1.6 million contract with incentives, according to published documents by the University of Louisiana System. His $400,000 base salary made the former NFL coach one of the highest paid FCS coaches. Only the first two years of the contract were guaranteed.

It's unclear how much Joseph will be paid.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Grambling State to name Louisiana native Mickey Joseph as football coach