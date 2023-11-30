Grambling State interim coach John Simon seeks to replace Hue Jackson at GSU

Grambling State is seeking a new football coach after the dismissal of Hue Jackson earlier this week and current GSU interim coach John Simon Jr. is hoping to land the job.

“It’s a bittersweet deal because coach Jackson was good to me,” Simon told the USA TODAY Network Thursday morning. “Coach Jackson and Dr. Trayvean Scott (GSU athletic director) are the reason I’m here — and I’d love to stay.”

Jackson was fired after his 2023 team finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He was 8-14 overall in his two seasons in Grambling.

A former running back at Louisiana Tech, Simon served as GSU’s assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator during his time at GSU. He was the recruiting coordinator at Memphis prior to coming to Grambling.

Grambling associate head coach John Simon Jr. is hoping to become GSU's 15th head coach.

“I would love to complete the journey with the guys we have here now,” Simon said. “I am a big part of 60 percent of the team we currently have, and these guys are passionate about being successful.”

Simon has two sons currently competing for Calvary in senior receiver James Simon, a Tech commitment, and running back John Simon IV, one of the most highly recruited 2024 athletes in the state.

Simon said he plans to attend Calvary’s Friday night LHSAA Select Division III semifinal contest against Newman in Shreveport.

Jackson became GSU’s 14th coach on Dec. 10, 2021, when he signed a four-year, $1.6 million contract with incentives, according to published documents by the University of Louisiana System. His $400,000 base salary made the former NFL coach one of the highest paid FCS coaches. Only the first two years of the contract were guaranteed.

