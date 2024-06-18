Grambling State football secures five ESPN broadcast games in the 2024 season

Grambling State University football fans will have the opportunity to catch their favorite team five times on some form of ESPN viewing this fall.

The Tigers are slated to play four times on ESPN+ and once on ESPNU in their first season under former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph.

The GSU ESPN+ slate showcases three games inside Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, including matchups versus Jackson State (Sept. 21), Alcorn State (Oct. 12) and Alabama State (Nov. 9). The annual State Fair Classic with Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas (Sept. 28) will also be carried on ESPN+.

An ESPNU broadcast is set for a Thurs., Nov. 14 contest at Alabama State. Grambling State's ESPN games are a part of a 34-game ESPN schedule released by the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

A native of Marrero, La., who played collegiately for Tom Osborne at Nebraska, Joseph was previously an assistant coach at Alcorn State, Louisiana Tech and LSU. He was head coach at Langston and had a brief stint at GSU. He was hired as Nebraska’s associate head coach under Scott Frost in 2021 and became interim head coach after Frost was fired in Sept. 2022. But Joseph wasn’t retained when Matt Rhule was hired in Lincoln.

Joseph replaced Hue Jackson at GSU, when Jackson was fired in December just two seasons into his campaign at GSU and after his 2023 team finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the SWAC. Jackson was 8-14 overall in his two seasons in Grambling.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Grambling’s 2024 ESPN Linear/Digital Schedule

Sept. 21 − Jackson State | ESPN+ | 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 − vs. Prairie View A&M | ESPN+ | 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 − Alcorn State | ESPN+ | 2 p.m.

Nov. 9 − Alabama State | ESPN+ | 2 p.m.

Nov. 14 − at Alabama A&M | ESPNU | 7 p.m.

