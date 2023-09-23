Grambling State football score vs. Texas Southern: live updates

Grambling State football score vs. TSU: Live updates

The Grambling State football team rebounded from a lopsided loss last Saturday by downing Florida Memorial 58-22 in Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (1-2) now open Southwestern Athletic Conference play in a 2 p.m. Saturday home game against Texas Southern.

Against Florida Memorial, GSU used a balanced offensive attack and timely takeaways to dispose of FMU (1-2). Offensively, the Tigers gained 403 total yards while forcing five turnovers, including an interception returned for a score.

Although the GSU defense surrendered 443 yards of offense, the Tigers took advantage of sloppy ball handling from the Lions.

TSU (0-3) is coming off a 52-7 drubbing at the hands of Rice last Saturday. The Tigers couldn’t overcome a slow start fumbling out of the gate to remain winless on the season.

TSU finished with 185 yards of total offense as 104 came via the air and 81 was on the ground. Wilson passed for 104 yards on 9-of-19 attempts while LaDarius Owens rushed for 48 yards. Defensively, Elinus Noel, Calvin Henderson and Ja'Corey Benjamin led TSU with seven tackles apiece.

