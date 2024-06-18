Grambling State football to make double school history in 2025 with Big Ten battle

It isn’t very often the Grambling State University football team makes history, but the Tigers will do so next fall when the 2025 season kicks off.

For the first time in GSU’s storied history, the Tigers will face a Big Ten Conference team when they visit Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 6. GSU has never played Ohio State.

"This is another example of us being able to showcase our brand to a national audience," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Travyean D. Scott in a release. "We are thrilled that our players and fans will get to experience a matchup between two of the most storied football programs in the country. When you think of college football, Grambling State and Ohio State are two of the names that many think of immediately. This contest will allow our fan bases to experience the cultural and athletic excellence of both institutions."

NEW COACH: Grambling State to name former Nebraska assistant Mickey Joseph as football coach

The Grambling football team will meet Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, next fall.

LIMBO: Grambling President Rick Gallot in limbo after two months with no contract to lead UL System

Perennially a top 10 ranked team and national playoff contender, Ohio State has won eight national titles, 42 conference crowns, seven Heisman trophy winners and has produced 10 Pro Football Hall of Famers.

While the Tigers have struggled over the past few years, Grambling has accumulated 27 SWAC Championships, 16 Black College National Titles and has produced four Pro Football Hall of Famers in Willie Brown, Buck Buchanan, Willie Davis and Charlie Joiner.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Grambling football to make school history in 2025 with Big Ten battle