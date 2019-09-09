Grambling State senior recovering from emergency surgery after extremely gruesome leg injury

Grambling State safety Danquarian Fields, right, nearly lost his right leg after a gruesome injury on Saturday in their game against Louisiana Tech. (Nick Tre Smith/Getty Images)

A Grambling State senior is recovering after emergency surgery saved his leg on Saturday night following an extremely gruesome injury in their 20-14 loss to Louisiana Tech.

Tigers safety Danquarian Fields attempted to tackle Louisiana Tech running back Israel Tucker in the final play of the first quarter at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday when his leg was smashed in a pile and sent collapsing in the wrong direction,

Warning: Field’s injury, shown here in a Twitter video, is extremely gruesome. Viewer discretion is advised.

Fields was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he underwent emergency surgery.

“They were concerned about the artery in the back of his leg because of the dislocation and the damage done to it,” Grambling State coach Broderick Fobbs said, via the Monroe News Star. “He had emergency surgery [Saturday night]. They took a vein graft from his left groin and inserted it where the artery in the back of the leg was damaged.”

Fields had two tackles in the loss on Saturday before he suffered the season-ending injury. He caught an interception in their season-opener the week prior.

Fobbs said that Fields has both feeling and a pulse in his leg. He is expected to make a full recovery, though there is no timetable in place.

“He’s a tough kid, mentally tough. But how is he going to recover mentally after seeing it and hearing about it? Only time will tell,” Fobbs said, via the News Star. “They don’t know how fast he’ll recover pulse-wise.

“We’re just glad he didn’t lose his leg and we’re glad he’ll have use of his leg and return all the way back to normal. But he’s got a lot of serious work ahead in order to get there.

