Grambling replaces UConn on 2025 Ohio State football schedule

Ohio State announced a change to its 2025 football schedule, with Grambling State replacing UConn as a non-conference opponent.

Ohio State will play Grambling at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, a week following the Aug. 30 opener against visiting Texas. The UConn game, which was canceled by mutual agreement, had been scheduled for Oct. 18. That will now be an off week. The matchup against the Huskies was announced in 2020.

Ohio State and Grambling, a Football Championship Subdivision program, have never met. The Tigers were a longstanding HBCU power under legendary coach Eddie Robinson, who retired in 1997. The last time Ohio State played an HBCU opponent was 2013 when the Buckeyes beat Florida A&M 76-0.

Ohio State has never played UConn. The schools agreed to a buyout of $650,000 to UConn for the cancelation. If the game had been played, Ohio State would have paid UConn $1.9 million.

Ohio State will pay Grambling $1 million to play.

