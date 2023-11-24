Grambling Alumni Snapshot: Rev. Dr. Arlester Brown

History is the appropriate theme for the 50th renewal of the Bayou Classic between Grambling and Southern. One of legendary Coach Eddie Robinson’s first players, though, recently commemorated a different kind of anniversary with a unique trip to Normandy to mark 79 years since D-Day.

The Reverend Dr. Arlester Brown, a 1949 graduate of Grambling College was a member of Grambling’s famous 1942 team which went unbeaten, untied and unscored upon.

Grambling didn’t field a team the next two seasons due to the War. Brown served his country as a Quartermaster engineer with the 599th Quartermaster Laundry Company, a critical supply source for the front line. Brown was hit by shrapnel when an unmanned buzz bomb exploded near him in January 1945.

Today, Brown is a retired clergyman living in Washington, D.C. He was one of 44 veterans who returned to Normandy this past summer on a program with the Best Defense Foundation, founded by former NFL linebacker Donnie Edwards and his wife, Kathryn.

There will be much more on Brown’s story heading into next summer’s 80th anniversary of D-Day, particularly with the Paris Olympics presenting an opportune time to explore the special connection between the U.S. and France at a deeper level. Brown recently told us that his return this June answered some questions he had, and he broke into “Amazing Grace” while at the American Cemetery, a way to leave his mark as a remembrance and thank you for all who served.