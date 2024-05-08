Grainger to help monitor Welsh Rugby Union

Dame Katherine Grainger won Olympic gold at London 2012 [Getty Images]

Dame Katherine Grainger, the chair of UK Sport, is to help oversee the Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) response to a damning independent report into the organisation.

A report published in November 2023 found aspects of the WRU culture were sexist, misogynistic, racist and homophobic.

The report was produced by Dame Anne Rafferty. She was commissioned by the WRU to lead an independent investigation following a BBC Wales programme aired in January 2023.

Rafferty was then appointed chair of a new external oversight group that will monitor the WRU's progress in implementing the changes suggested by the report.

The WRU says Rafferty will now be joined by former Olympic rowing champion Grainger in the oversight group.

The group will be in place for a three-year period to give an outside perspective and consult on progress on implementing recommendations. Another individual will join the group at a later date.

The WRU has just published the second of its quarterly reports on its progress.

Chief executive Abi Tierney has indicated an overall rugby strategy will be published by the end of June.

The WRU says this five-year plan is on course to be published in early summer after consultation with people involved across the Welsh game.

Wales men's and women's teams both finished bottom of their 2024 respective Six Nations campaigns.